Traffic fatality closes road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic fatality has resulted in a road closure in Fayetteville Friday evening, according to police.

Gillis Hill Road is closed from Raeford to Stoney Point roads. Police are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

