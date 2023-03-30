CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Vass on Wednesday ended in cocaine charges for a Southern Pines woman.

Moore County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Union Church Road in Vass.

During the stop, deputies serched of the vehicle and found cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Lavonia Faye Cagle, 44, is charged with:

felony possession of cocaine,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cagle was also served with outstanding warrants for:

uttering a forged instrument,

forgery of Instrument,

larceny of chose in action, and

failure to return rental property.

Her secured bond was set at $32,500. She has a court date of April 6.