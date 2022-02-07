Traffic stop leads to felony drug, gun charges in Raeford

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people face felony drug and gun possession charges after a traffic stop in Hoke County.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s said on Feb. 3, their special operations unit conducted a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Before the vehicle pulled over, detectives said someone threw an object out of the vehicle.

When they pulled over, detectives said they could smell marijuana coming from inside the car.

A search turned marijuana, open containers, and a 9mm handgun. Detectives found the item thrown out and discovered it was a container of 25 suspected MDMA pills.

A new release said 18-year-old Zequoia Sanderson, the driver, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I CS, no operator’s license, and open container. The three passengers of the vehicle were also arrested.

Daeja Kyes, 20, was charged with PWISD Schedule I CS, possession of marijuana, and open container

Shamara Chisolm, 25, was charged with PWISD Schedule I CS and carry concealed weapon

Trevarius Eddy, 20, was charged with PWISD Schedule I CS

All four were taken to the Hoke County Detention Center. Their secured bonds ranged from $5,000 to $6,0000.