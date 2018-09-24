Interstate 95 back open after flood waters recede quicker than expected Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - On Friday, North Carolina Department of Transportation crews thought it might take another week for flood waters to go down enough to inspect the Interstate 95 and reopen it.

Late Sunday night, Governor Roy Cooper announced the update that I-95 was back in business.

"Very essential. It's used everyday, pretty much," said truck driver Bobby Rouse. "I mean, we could get around without it, but it's time consuming."

Thousands of people had to get around it while sections in Harnett, Cumberland and Robeson counties were flooded.

"I was very shocked. I couldn't get where I needed to get to," said Terrasce McNair, of Fayetteville.

In some instances, drivers had to take detours, which added several hours onto their trips.

Rouse described it as a "heavy, time consuming, congested headache."

But flood waters receded much quicker than expected, which allowed DOT crews to inspect I-95 over the weekend.

CBS 17 learned two sections of the the interstate, near bridges in Harnett and Robeson Counties, had holes underneath the pavement. Crews used a foam substance as a permanent fix, officials said.

Drivers were back on all sections of I-95 by Sunday night.

On Monday, CBS 17 drove on I-95 from Johnston County to the North/South Carolina border without finding any trouble spots. While the drive is smooth, people will notice several trees down on the shoulders. Some of them are close to traffic lanes.

Despite some cleanup work, DOT officials confirm crews are finished with their repairs on I-95 in relation to Florence.

"A lot easier to get your job done with 95 open," Rouse said.

McNair added: "Blessed that's it's back open, because when it's off, nobody can get (anywhere)."

DOT officials said they have plans to inspect I-95 further, but if and when this would impact drivers is unclear.