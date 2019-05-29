Stretch of Cary Parkway westbound closed after accident

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Road closed sign (CBS North Carolina)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - A Town of Cary spokesperson said that a stretch of Cary Parkway was closed Tuesday night after an accident in which a vehicle ran into power poles.

The westbound side of the road was closed between Seabrook Avenue and Brannigan Place, officials said.

The road is expected to be closed until about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

There is a concern of downed power lines. The North Carolina Department of Transportation and Duke Energy are working to clear the damage, officials said.

