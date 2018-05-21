Trails and highway near Grandfather Mountain closed after 11 inches of rain

Two trails in Grandfather Mountain State Park have eroded and a nearby highway is closed after it was partially washed away during recent heavy rains, officials said Monday.

Weather officials said 11 inches of rain fell in the area Thursday through Sunday, causing flooding and erosion.

Nuwati and Cragway trails in the park will likely be closed for several weeks.

Many other trails in Grandfather Mountain State Park were damaged with some steps washed out.

“In some places, there is standing or moving water on the trails and there are many slippery areas along the trails,” park officials said in a news release.

Meanwhile, a section of U.S. Highway 221 near Grandfather Mountain is eroding after excessive rainfall in the area over the weekend.

The eroding roads caused the scene to resemble a waterfall in video captured by a woman in the area.

Alena Stair captured video showing a section of the highway between Linville and Holloway Mountain Road.

Stair told CBS News that the culverts were redone over the summer to prevent flooding but it doesn’t appear to be working because the pipes are now all blocked up and the water is flooding over roads.

The flooding is causing a detour that makes residents go through Boone to avoid the flooding.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

2 DEAD, 12 INJURED AFTER CHURCH VAN HITS DEER, SLAMS INTO 2 VEHICLES IN WAKE COUNTY

2 DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED AFTER DAD DRIVES SUV INTO NC RESTAURANT, OFFICIALS SAY

$90M WORTH OF METH FOUND IN TRUCK’S FUEL TANK, HARNETT COUNTY DEPUTIES SAY

STUDENT INJURED AS JOHNSTON COUNTY BUS COLLIDES WITH 2 CARS

GIRL, 5, LOSES LEG AFTER BEING SUCKED UNDER LAWN MOWER