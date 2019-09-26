Live Now
Train collides with cement truck in Tennessee

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department in Tennessee said they were working a crash between a cement truck and a train.

The crash happened at Amy Lynn Drive and Ashland City Highway in northern Nashville.

NFD says their crews are on the scene and actively working. The driver was rescued from the cab but there were no injuries.

No other information was released.

