Train collides with cement truck in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department in Tennessee said they were working a crash between a cement truck and a train.

The crash happened at Amy Lynn Drive and Ashland City Highway in northern Nashville.

We are actively working a train vs cement truck scene in North Nashville. pic.twitter.com/vSjheJtYza — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 25, 2019

NFD says their crews are on the scene and actively working. The driver was rescued from the cab but there were no injuries.

No other information was released.

