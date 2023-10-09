RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Capacity crowds at PNC Arena and the return of the North Carolina State Fair are expected to slow traffic in Raleigh this week.

PNC Arena will host Travis Scott on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. The N.C. State Fair will be operating at the same time across the street on the fairgrounds.

Traffic delays, especially at night and on weekends, are expected as the fair runs from Thursday through Oct. 22. Combined with the concert on Friday and Saturday, commute times on roads in the area will be longer than usual.

PNC Arena is encouraging people to consider alternate routes.

Those who are headed to PNC Arena are encouraged to plan ahead, carpool if possible and arrive early. PNC Arena parking lots will open four hours before each event and are reserved for event attendees on the respective days. Doors will open one hour before each event.

Construction crews are continuing work on Hillsborough Street. A pair of ramps along Interstate 440 and new lanes on Hillsborough Street are scheduled to open this week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation expects this will help ease some traffic for the N.C. State Fair

NCDOT says drivers can expect occasional lane closures in the coming days as crews prepare to open all four lanes between I-440 and the new connector to Blue Ridge Road.

Drivers should anticipate these new traffic patterns and be mindful of crews throughout the work zone.