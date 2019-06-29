Tree crushes NC daughter’s car moments after she gets out, dad says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tree fell on a car in Charlotte late Thursday night minutes after a man says his daughter got out of the vehicle.

The tree fell around 11:45 p.m. outside a home on Pinecrest Avenue off Briar Creek Road, blocking the road for a time.

The woman who owns the car got out of the vehicle five minutes before the tree fell, according to her father. She heard a loud crash and came outside to find the tree on top of her car.

The woman’s father says his daughter called after the incident and he rushed over to the daughter’s home with his wife.

“Sure enough the tree had fallen on her car,” the father said, “she had just gotten out of her car maybe like 5 minutes before then.”

The woman is OK but is shaken up. The father says the thought of what could have happened is “a sobering thought.”

