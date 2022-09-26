GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The trial begins Monday morning for a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct 20, 2020, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 northbound near White Horse Road.

During the traffic stop, at least one person from the suspect vehicle got into a fight with two deputies at the scene and a struggle occurred.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said that, during the struggle, the suspect vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Around the same time, another deputy’s patrol car also collided with the suspect’s vehicle.

Three deputies and at least two suspects were taken to the hospital.

Sergeant William Conley Jumper, 52, died from his injuries at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

SLED identified the suspects as Ray Kelly and Tornell Laureano.

Kelly will appear in court at 9:30 a.m.

