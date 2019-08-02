Triangle animal shelters react to news NC in top 3 states killing shelter animals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has one of the highest kill-rates for cats and dogs in shelters in the entire country, according to a new study by the organization Best Friends.

A sign sat outside of Wake County Animal Services Friday saying the shelter’s full and asking people to consider every other option before surrounding their animal there.

“There are too many pets in North Carolina and there are only so much you can adopt in the state then you have to start moving around,” said Jennifer Federico, director of Wake County Animal Services.

A study from Best Friends says about 56,000 animals were killed last year.

“Knowing how hard the shelters work, it’s a little frustrating when you use emotional provoking words like ‘killing’,” said Federico.

She said they haven’t had to put an animal down for lack of space in Wake County in a few years.

They have a 9 percent euthanization rate for animals that otherwise could have been adopted.

The euthanization rate for animals they can’t help is 15 to 17 percent. Those animals are deemed too aggressive, sick or are requested to be put down by their owners.

The Orange County Animal Services director said last year their adjusted live release rate was 90% and their unadjusted live release rate was 81%.

A Durham County Animal Shelter spokesperson told CBS 17 the Best Friends’ report numbers includes animals that couldn’t have been helped.

She told us they haven’t euthanized for space in Durham County in more than a year.

Still — they’re all working for the numbers to be lower.

We learned Cumberland County euthanizes 35 percent of the animals they take in. That’s more animals than they adopt out.

A spokesperson said it comes down to space, lack of spay and neuter, and funds.

“I believe they really want to save more animals, but financially it’s really hard. It costs a lot to save lives,” said Federico.

Advocates say the best thing people can do is foster animals, donate directly to shelters, spread the word they need help, adopt, spay/neuter your animals and try to re-home your animal on your own before taking them to a shelter.

