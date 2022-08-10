RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The City of Raleigh is working with other jurisdictions in the Triangle to help reduce the cost of solar energy systems, officials said in a release.

The program is called Solarizing the Triangle, and along with Raleigh, seven towns and three counties are taking part. Those are:

City of Raleigh

City of Durham

Town of Apex

Town of Chapel Hill

Town of Carrboro

Town of Cary

Town of Hillsborough

Town of Morrisville

Chatham County

Durham County

Orange County

Officials said the program will “help install more solar energy in Raleigh, promoting clean and renewable energy throughout the region.”

Through a purchasing agreement and a federal tax credit, officials shared that “residents, businesses, and nonprofits will be able to save on the ordinary cost of solar energy and battery power.”

To kick-off the program, there is a free event Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art that will have free food, music, and information on the program, officials shared in a release.

For more information on the event, click here.

And for more information on the program, click here.