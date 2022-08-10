RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The City of Raleigh is working with other jurisdictions in the Triangle to help reduce the cost of solar energy systems, officials said in a release.

The program is called Solarizing the Triangle, and along with Raleigh, seven towns and three counties are taking part. Those are:

  • City of Raleigh
  • City of Durham
  • Town of Apex
  • Town of Chapel Hill
  • Town of Carrboro
  • Town of Cary
  • Town of Hillsborough
  • Town of Morrisville
  • Chatham County
  • Durham County
  • Orange County

Officials said the program will “help install more solar energy in Raleigh, promoting clean and renewable energy throughout the region.”

Through a purchasing agreement and a federal tax credit, officials shared that “residents, businesses, and nonprofits will be able to save on the ordinary cost of solar energy and battery power.”

To kick-off the program, there is a free event Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art that will have free food, music, and information on the program, officials shared in a release.

For more information on the event, click here.

And for more information on the program, click here.