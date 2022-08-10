RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The City of Raleigh is working with other jurisdictions in the Triangle to help reduce the cost of solar energy systems, officials said in a release.
The program is called Solarizing the Triangle, and along with Raleigh, seven towns and three counties are taking part. Those are:
- City of Raleigh
- City of Durham
- Town of Apex
- Town of Chapel Hill
- Town of Carrboro
- Town of Cary
- Town of Hillsborough
- Town of Morrisville
- Chatham County
- Durham County
- Orange County
Officials said the program will “help install more solar energy in Raleigh, promoting clean and renewable energy throughout the region.”
Through a purchasing agreement and a federal tax credit, officials shared that “residents, businesses, and nonprofits will be able to save on the ordinary cost of solar energy and battery power.”
To kick-off the program, there is a free event Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art that will have free food, music, and information on the program, officials shared in a release.
