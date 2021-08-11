Triangle Chick-Fil-A locations hit by supply shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shortages on fries, Chick-Fil-A sauce, and major necessities for some local Chick-Fil-A locations in the Triangle.

A Charlotte distribution center has been shut down.

Employees at some Wake County Chick-Fil-A locations told CBS 17 they were informed there were staffing shortages at the facility because of COVID-19.

It’s not clear if that means there was an outbreak or if the distribution company is having trouble hiring employees.

A representative with Chick-Fil-A corporate said the facility, Golden State Foods, is owned by a third party.

They serve 256 locations in the area, as well as other restaurants.

The corporate representative would not confirm the facility shutdown was due to COVID-19.

Chick-Fil-A employees at the Village District location told CBS 17 they were sending team members as far as Rocky Mount and Garner just to pick up supplies to keep them up and running.

“I realized there was no one. I was like, ‘what’s going on?'” said Vidnia Castillo.

She was driving one of the many cars, circling the empty parking lot at the Fuquay-Varina Chick-Fil-A on Wednesday, hoping it was her lucky day.

“Usually, the line is all the way down the highway,” added Carrol Scotland. “I was like, ‘this is my chance.’ I’m going today and I had my heart set on it.”

Instead, drivers were met with a sign posted on the front door: “Sorry we’re closed, due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“It’s kinda sad. I love Chick-Fil-A,” said Olivia Dupree.

The Fuquay-Varina location, and others in North Hills, Garner, the Village District did not get their truck shipments on Wednesday morning.

The corporate representative told CBS 17 the issue was getting supplies to and from the facility, and they are hoping to get everything up and running very soon.