‘Triangle East’ and Johnston County job fair set for Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A job fair is set for next week for positions in the Triangle East region and Johnston County.

The Triangle East Job Fair is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 25.

The event at the Johnston County Agricultural Center is sponsored by the Triangle East Chamber of Commerce.

The event is open to all job seekers, organizers said.

The Johnston County Agricultural Center is located at 2736 N.C. 210 in Smithfield.

Click here to register and for resources for creating a resume and job hunting tips.