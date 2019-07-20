Triangle EMS workers responding to more heat-related calls

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders are asking people to be prepared and look after themselves with an excessive heat warning in place.

“You are hearing the pages go out over the dispatch for equipment for heat-related incidents where somebody’s been outside or they fell asleep outside or they’re in their car and got overheated,” said Christian Heinrich, Cary Area EMS Division Chief/paramedic.

Heinrich said they’re getting more of those calls than usual as temperatures soar.

“People’s chemistry just gets knocked out of whack and we got to kind of get them back into balance,” he said.

Whether that’s hydration, rest or anything else to help cool people off — rescue crews say they are ready.

“Things are starting to pick up with people starting to not keep hydrated when they’re at practices and games after school,” said EMT Thomas Jacoby.

EMS crews also have to keep an eye on each other working in the sun.

During Saturday’s heat, Cary Area EMS responded to a car wreck with a non-critical injury.

The stretcher they put the woman on malfunctioned and wouldn’t rise up to go into the ambulance. It caused the EMS crews to be outside longer and put forth more effort.

“Even when our equipment malfunctions, we try to be prepared and have back up plans and be able to call for additional resources and get the help we need to get that patient safely transported,” said Jacoby.

The safety of the patients is always on their minds.

“Some people can get pretty bad pretty quick,” said paramedic Casey Cooper.

Which is why Cooper said it’s crucial to check on others.

“Just keep tabs on how you’re feeling, how your family’s feeling, how your pets are feeling, that kind of thing,” said Heinrich.

