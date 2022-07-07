RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is under a heat warning for Thursday and heat indexes in some cities could reach up to 111 degrees.

Hot days are a reminder to double check your backseat for dogs or children before leaving your vehicle. So far this year, KidsandCars.org, an organization focused on preventing hot car deaths, have counted 10 child deaths in hot cars. In 2021, they tracked a total of 23 child deaths in hot cars.

One of those 10 deaths this year was in North Carolina a week ago. Police reported that a one year old girl died after she was left in a car while her father was at work in Mebane.

The other deaths tracked by KidsandCars.org ranged from the ages of three months to five years old. In a majority of cases, children were unknowingly left in the car.

Even on mild weather days, the inside of a vehicle can reach dangerous temperatures. According to health professionals at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, a child’s body warms up three to five times faster than an adult’s body. It only takes a body temperature of 104 degrees for heat stroke to occur. A body temperature of 107 degrees can be fatal, according to CHLA.

Researchers at Arizona State University studied how quickly the interior of a car, even parked in the shade, could heat up.

For vehicles parked in the sun during a simulated shopping trip, the interior of a car hit 116 degrees in one hour. Dashboards averaged 157 degrees with seats reaching 123 degrees in one hour.

For vehicles parked in the shade, interior temperatures were lower at 100 degrees after one hour. Dashboards averaged 118 degrees and seats reached 105 degrees after an hour.

With hot weather sticking around for next few months, CHLA wants parents or caretakers to consider the acronym ACT: