CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — From the first day of walking in the door, Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew said she knew she was in the right career.

“I knew that I wanted to be in public safety or the criminal justice system since I was about four years old,” said Chief Lehew.

After working her way up to become the town of Chapel Hill’s first female police chief, Lehew felt she had opened the doors for other women with the same passion. She said, “I think it just really empowers those around me that are in this profession and our women to really know that we do have a seat at a leadership table.”

The Chapel Hill Police Department is among more than a hundred police forces nationwide that have signed the 30×30 Initiative. It’s part of a research-based program that establishes hiring, retaining and promoting of qualified women as a strategic priority. The initiative states women make up 12 percent of sworn officers in the US and only 3 percent of police leadership roles.

Chief Lehew said, “We’ve really turned our hiring processes upside down. What that means is we’ve moved away from that traditional messaging that says you need a driver’s license and you need to be able to fit these physical fitness requirements, and really talked about the impact that this position has.”

In addition to creating a welcoming environment and focusing on a healthy work-life balance, Chief Lehew said the police department has also hosted several programs to encourage young women to join law enforcement. They recently participated in the program called G.E.M.S.— Girls. Empowered. Motivated. Spectacular. It’s a six week hands-on program to help young women explore careers in law enforcement and other community safety and government positions.

Chief Lehew said they are fortunate to have all of their sworn officer positions at capacity but continue to focus on hiring more women. They recently hired four new officers since January. Altogether, women make up about 14 percent of sworn officers within the Chapel Hill Police Department.

Garner Police Chief Lorie Smith told CBS17 News that they are also using a similar approach to encourage more women to head into law enforcement. She said one of the biggest reasons holding women back from joining is because most need a flexible, work-life balance– especially for family and matters at home.

Garner Police’s Captain Chris Adams said, “Our female chief and our female officers are some of the best sources for us to talk to and say, ‘Hey, what are the things that are important to you?’ and how can we incorporate that into what we’re currently doing in the police department and how we’re also able to recruit outside our walls?”

Captain Adams said they continue to discuss work and family balance concerns and improving benefits like maternity leave. He also said they continue to reach out to predominantly female universities and colleges to find women who are passionate about their careers. Captain Adams added, “I’ve been here almost 25 years and we’ve always had some women police in ranks. We’ve increased over the years, we’ve made progress for sure, but not at a rate that we should.” Adams said eight of their 73 sworn officers are women.

“Men and women view things differently. A lot of times they react differently. Research has proven that females are less likely to use force, to use excessive force, and to get complaints,” said Captain Adams.

CBS17 News also reached out to the Durham Police Department and Police Chief Patrice Andrews. The police department signed the 30X30 pledge in November of 2021 and said the agency has focused on attending career events at women’s colleges such as Meredith College.

In addition to highlighting female officers on social media, the recruiting unit has also handed out brochures and flyers aimed at recruiting women at gyms, outdoor clubs, outing stores and soccer clubs. The police department has also applied for a COPS Grant that will aid in providing information sessions and job shadowing opportunities.

When Durham Police signed the 30×30 pledge, they had 80 female officers—women made up about 17 percent of the department’s sworn staff.