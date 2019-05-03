Triangle South Literacy Works helps end adult illiteracy

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Adult illiteracy is a very real thing in today’s world, and it’s a very difficult thing to step forward and admit when a person has a problem. Triangle South Literacy Works makes it as easy and dignified as possible to get that help.

Founded in 1985 as a grassroots volunteer organization, TSLW is determined to wipe out adult illiteracy in Harnett, Johnston and Sampson Counties in central North Carolina. They provide free basic adult literacy, English as a second language, math, computer, financial skills, and even citizenship classes.

The goal of Triangle South Literacy Works is to make adult students more educated and employable, giving them a leg up as they try to better themselves, their career and their overall lives.

Heather Dean recently decided to go back to school for a medical assistant degree and reached out to TSLW for help. It had been 10 years since she was in high school where she fell behind due to a reading disability.

“I tried to hide it in high school and then in college, but it got to the point where I couldn’t hide it anymore. I knew that I needed to work on it,” Dean said.

Going to the one on one tutoring session in her community helped bring Heather from a 5th-grade reading level to a 10th-grade level. It also gave her confidence in life and brought her closer to her son because she could help him with his homework.

Claudio Farr is the board president and a tutor for TSLW and she knows how important the skills and the confidence students gain.

“They’re very brave because they’ve done some soul searching and they realize there’s a deficit in their literacy skills and they want a hand up. And that’s what we’re doing — giving a hand up not a handout,” Farr said.

TSLW will create a specific plan for each student and meet once or twice a week in the student’s local area and is available to adults 16 and older.

To learn more about how you can get help from Triangle South Literacy Works, call 910-891-4111 or you can visit their website here.