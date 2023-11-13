GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle Spokes Group is gifting more than 400 bicycles to elementary school students across three elementary schools. It’s a reward for the students writing essays about a book, encouraging them to read and have a positive work ethic.

The third graders of East Garner Elementary School thought they were going to an assembly to find out which three students would win new bikes for writing the best papers. Instead, Triangle Spokes Group announced that every child was leaving with a bike.

“I think once all the essays came in and we saw how hard the kids were working everybody rallied together around the cause and we thought, let’s reward the kids for their hard work and get everyone a bike,” said Jenn Nowalk, co-founder of Triangle Spokes Group.

One young student said the new bike felt like freedom and he couldn’t wait to travel to so many places on his own. His mom, Dulce Campos, said she was just happy the children were being rewarded for their hard work.

“It was so exciting to see all the kids who got their bikes because they wrote the best essays. But, it was more exciting to see that everybody won,” said Campos.

Triangle Spokes Group plans to surprise students at other elementary schools across the region with bicycles.