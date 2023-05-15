CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — For the last 30 years, members of the Triangle Woodworkers Association have built and donated their handcrafted toys each year to the Marines Toys for Tots Program for children in need.

The Marines distribute the wooden toys, along with other generous donations from all over, to many nonprofit organizations throughout Wake, Durham, Johnston, Granville, Vance and Franklin counties.

In 2022 alone, 40 TWA members crafted nearly 6,600 toys.

“We have enjoyed a relationship with the Triangle Woodworkers Association for years,” said Justin Houston, Marine Toys for Tots Staff Sargent. “Our Marines have the distinct honor to distribute the beautifully crafted wooden toys to the underprivileged children throughout our six-county area who might otherwise not receive any presents during the holiday season.”

Joe Sabo, TWA Committee Chairman for the Toys for Tots project, said that oftentimes it is challenging for the club to find volunteers, and sometimes “club members are using funds out of their own pockets to purchase supplies.”

Despite the challenges they face, TWA club members have built more than 75,000 unique toys for Toys for Tots. Each year, much like the growing number of toys made, club members’ passion for the project continues to grow tremendously.

The Triangle Woodworkers Association is a nonprofit with its educational corporation based in Raleigh and its local club based in Cary. For more information about TWA, visit trianglewoodworkers.com.