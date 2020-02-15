Trooper arrested after incident with suspected drunk driver near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina state trooper was arrested Friday following a 2019 incident in Horry County involving a suspected drunk driver, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED tells WBTW that David Andrew Eck, 51, is charged with assault and battery – third degree in connection with an incident that happened on May 5.

SLED says Eck was off-duty when the incident happened.

An arrest warrant suggests Eck observed a man driving erratically and crossing the center line, forcing Eck off the roadway. Eck reported the incident to Myrtle Beach police and followed the man to his residence, according to the warrant.

There, an ‘altercation ensued’ and a witness stated they saw Eck strike the man in the head and rub the man’s face into the ground, which resulted in injuries to the right side of the man’s face and cheek, according to the warrant.

Online arrest records show Eck was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday at 8 a.m.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

SLED says the case will be prosecuted by the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

