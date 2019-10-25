Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Gulf

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With a cold front moving in on Sunday, expect a chilly one. This cold front will have additional moisture thanks to a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that has formed into Tropical Depression Seventeen.

It will be swept up by a cold front and turn non-tropical by tonight, but will bring soaking rain to the coast along the northern Gulf Coast through Friday and will be pulled north by a cold front.

This will not impact us directly but will provide plenty of moisture to the front heading our way on Sunday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm is expected to cross the northern Gulf Coast tonight or Saturday morning. Hazards to the northern Gulf Coast include strong wind, rainfall, and coastal flooding.

