RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season.

As of 11am, the storm’s maximum sustained winds were measured at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm is centered about 885 miles west of the Azores and is drifting west at about 1 mph. Danielle is expected to remain in the North Atlantic and does not pose a threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Danielle comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August without a named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach told The Associated Press.

However, the National Hurricane Center is also continuing to monitor two additional systems in the Atlantic which are showing signs of organization.

Hurricane experts have reported that additional tropical weather is expected as we reach the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season on September 10th.

Historically, September is also one of the more active months for tropical weather impacts across North Carolina.