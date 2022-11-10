RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Nicole is inland over central Florida. As of Thursday morning, the storm is about 50 miles south or Orlando and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. After coming ashore earlier on Thursday as a hurricane, Nicole’s highest sustained winds are down to 70 mph with further weakening today.

Tropical storm warnings are still in effect for west and east coasts of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast from Florida to near Charleston, South Carolina.

Nicole will move over Georgia Friday morning and transition to a tropical depression then a non-tropical low as it moves over the North Carolina mountains on Friday afternoon.

North Carolina is expected to get heavy rains over the mountains on Friday with 3 to 6 inches of rain possible there. In central North Carolina, rainfall should average an inch with up to two inches possible.

There will be a slight risk of severe storms Friday into Friday evening over all of central North Carolina. Isolated tornadoes will be possible during that time along with a damaging thunderstorm wind.

Winds over central North Carolina could be in the 10 to 20 mph range with gusts into the 30s on Friday.

Gale warnings continue along our coast and those strong winds along with high astronomical tides, could produce possible coastal flooding along with potential for beach erosion and high surf along the North Carolina mainly in areas from Onslow county southward.