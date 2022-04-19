JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The truck driver who was entrapped after a crash Tuesday morning on eastbound I-64 in James City County had tried to avoid a deer, police say.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near Croaker, closing eastbound I-64 for about three hours. A detour was set up at mile marker 227 at Old Stage Road.

Police say the driver of the flatbed truck carrying pallets of wine, 35-year-old Richmond resident Jamagne Ross Fife, was the only person involved. He was pinned in the truck and had to be extracted before being flown to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. Police say his injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Police say the preliminary investigation found that Fife ran off the road to avoid a deer, before overcorrecting and overturning in a ditch.

No other details are available at this time, but police said charges are pending.