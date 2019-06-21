Trump said he called off Iran strike 10 minutes before it was supposed to happen

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House June 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. The two leaders were expected to discuss the trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. was “cocked and loaded’ to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but he canceled the missile strikes 10 minutes before they were to be executed after being told some 150 people could die.

Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, a major longtime demand by the U.S. and its allies. But he said he’s in no hurry to respond militarily to this week’s downing of the huge U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. His statement was the latest indication that he does not want to escalate the clash with Tehran, but he didn’t rule out a future U.S. strike.

He said U.S. economic sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy and more are being added.

Iran claimed Friday it had issued several warnings before shooting down the drone over what it said was Iranian territory.

