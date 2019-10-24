WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s boast of building part of the border wall in Colorado is garnering attention in the state, including from the state’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis.
Trump was speaking Wednesday to an audience in Pennsylvania when he included Colorado in a list of states where the border wall is being constructed, along with New Mexico and Texas.
The president said: “We’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under.”
Of course, Colorado doesn’t share a border with Mexico, which Polis and others on social media noted.
Early Thursday, Trump tweeted that he made the comment about Colorado and the wall “kiddingly” and said people in Colorado would benefit from the wall on the border.
- Light The Night Walk in Cary aims to fund cancer treatments
- Family dog saves the day after suspects try to break into Virginia home with kids inside
- Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall
- Ready or not, Walmart says holiday shopping season is already here
- Trump says Colorado among states getting border wall
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now