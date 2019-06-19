Trump signals support for legislation lifting federal ban on marijuana

FILE – This Nov. 27, 2015 file photo shows two marijuana buds displayed for a customer in Denver. A government report released on Tuesday, June 17, 2019 shows that pot use in pregnancy has doubled among U.S. women and is most common during the first trimester. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

Asked Friday about a proposal that would reshape the nation’s approach to pot, Trump said he would “probably end up supporting that.”

The federal ban has created a conflict with more than two dozen states that have legalized marijuana in some form.

The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders. Some U.S. restrictions would remain, including recreational sales to people under 21.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado is co-sponsoring and Trump said he supported him.

When asked about the measure, Trump told reporters in Washington that “we’re looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes.”

