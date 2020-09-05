Trump supporters hold massive boat parade at Texas lake; Deputies report calls of boats in distress

AUSTIN (WNCN/AP) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says it took multiple calls for boats in distress and several boats sunk during a parade on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon.

The calls came from multiple locations along the parade route, including Emerald Point, Paradise Cove, West Beach and Hurst Creek, according to deputies.

The first call came in at 12:15 p.m. as the parade started and the last call came at 1:53 p.m., the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” sinkings, Dark said.

At least 2,400 people were expected to turn out for a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump.

“Let’s really make a statement!” the event’s Facebook page reads.

The event featured decorated boats and Trump flags, in addition to parachute jumpers and concerts in the evening.

The “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” was expected to last from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KXAN-TV contributed to this report

