Trump targets John Legend, Chrissy Teigen in Twitter tirade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump targeted musical artist John Legend and TV personality Chrissy Teigen on social media Sunday night after Legend was featured in a MSNBC report on the criminal justice system.

In the news special, Legend spoke to Lester Holt about the country’s “broken criminal justice system” and encouraged viewers to get involved with “Free America,” the campaign he started to help combat disparities.

Tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET, I will be joining @LesterHoltNBC for an @NBCNews Town Hall on @MSNBC to discuss our country’s broken criminal justice system. Follow @LetsFreeAmerica to learn more about my work to end mass incarceration. #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/9DFySXsgDY — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 8, 2019

Trump tweeted, “people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform… came to me as a group and asked for my help,” but now isn’t getting any credit, apparently referring to the First Step Act he signed into law in December, which allows prisoners to get more days removed from their sentences for good behavior.

“Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” Trump tweeted. “‘Anchor’ @LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Teigen and Legend are frequent, outspoken critics of Trump.

The couple celebrated his 72nd birthday last year by donating a $72,000 check from every person in their family to the ACLU, for a total of $288,000 from Teigen, Legend, and their two children.

“lol what a (expletive). tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” Teigen tweeted, repeatedly calling the president a three-word expletive and referring to his tweets as his “9th meltdown of the day.”

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

She added, “the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a (expletive).”

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Legend chimed in, tweeting in response, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.”

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

“Your country needs you, Melania,” he added, before retweeting a photo of the first lady smiling while leaning in to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-7 summit that previously had the hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau trending.

Your country needs you, Melania — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

“Ah yes, Melania is otherwise occupied. My apologies, @realDonaldTrump,” Legend wrote.

