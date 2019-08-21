TSA explains proper way to carry firearms when flying

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Transportation Security Administration held an event at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to show travelers the proper way to fly with their firearms.

The number of firearms at checkpoints is on the rise nationwide. Last year, a record 4,239 firearms were discovered at U.S. airport checkpoints, that is a 7% rise from 3,952 in 2017.

Officials say your firearms have to be unloaded and locked inside of a hard-sided container. They also say the firearm needs to transported as checked baggage only.

Not following these rules could cost you.

“If you bring a firearm to the checkpoint you are going to be possibly cited or arrested by local law enforcement. Here in Columbia, they actual confiscate, local law enforcement actually will confiscate the gun, you do not get it back. You also lose TSA precheck status if you had it. And you’ll get a civil penalty from TSA that can go up to a maximum of $13,333,” TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell said.

Eight weapons have been confiscated at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport this year. That’s the same number confiscated in 2018.

