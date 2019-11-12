RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/CNN Newsource) – This week, you don’t have to wait until the weekend for an excuse to hang out with friends.

Tuesday is National Happy Hour Day!

Grab your best friends or buddies from work and head to your favorite local spot for food and drink specials.

Happy hour is nothing new–it began in the early 20th century with U.S. sailors.

But by the 1950’s, happy hour had spread across the country.

So check out some of the deals at your local watering holes and enjoy a good excuse for a few hours out on the town.

