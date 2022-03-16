Courtesy: NC State

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – North Carolina State University is celebrating its goodest boy’s first birthday this week.

Tuffy III joined the Wolfpack as N.C. State’s live mascot last summer when he was only 4 months old.

Tuffy is a Tamaskan breed, a mix of Siberian husky, Alaskan malamute, German shepherd.

The 1-year-old can be seen joining fans at Carter-Finley Stadium on game days along with other events like Meet the Pack and Packapalooza. He’s a direct descendant of Tuffy I.

The pup was brought in after his predecessor, Tuffy II, died following a battle with a heart condition.

The disease results in a decreased ability of the heart to generate pressure to pump blood through the vascular system, according to N.C. State’s veterinarian school. he was announced as the school’s live mascot in 2016.

The original Tuffy was a pedigree Tamaskan and joined the Wolfpack in 2010.