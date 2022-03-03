RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – The lasting impacts of COVID-19 on students have led to more families turning to tutors or outside learning programs to try and fill gaps created during the pandemic.

At the Wade Edwards Learning Lab, a non-profit which provides teens with educational support and programs, the number of students seeking tutoring increased from 30 to 85 students from last year to now.

“Not everyone learns at the same rate and so that’s always going to be a thing but I think the pandemic has widened it so much that we’re seeing students with knowledge gaps of multiple grade levels at this point,” WELL learning center achievement lead, Pierce Watson, said.

Also, the executive director of the Huntington Learning Center, Nader Sobhan, said he has also seen two and a half times more tutoring students over the past year.

“We can’t just start tutoring, we have to find what’s wrong. We have to find what’s missed,” Sobhan said. “We go back and we work on the foundations, we work on the basics.”

Both centers said one of the biggest impacts to learning for students has been virtual school.

“Everyone that I talked to, every student I talked to was not happy about virtual learning and found it difficult to be motivated,” Watson said.

A new report by the Department of Public Instruction shows that students made less progress in nearly every grade and every subject than they did pre-pandemic.

This is especially true for fifth through ninth-grade math and eighth-grade science.

Dr. Michael Maher with the DPI Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration said it’s the first statewide, comprehensive view on how far the pandemic has led students away from previously-expected learning levels.

“If we are really going to be serious about academic recovery, we have to know where we’re starting. So, this really gives us that benchmark,” Maher said.

The report showed learning losses increased even more for students that remained virtual, as well as economically-disadvantaged students.

“I think it’s pretty very clear that for the vast majority of children in our state, in-person learning is superior,” Maher said.

Maher said DPI plans to take the data to General Assembly members and brainstorm multiple programs that can help students get back up to speed over the summer.