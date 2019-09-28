Duo stole nearly $16k in loot from Home Depot, then 1 locked himself in hotel room, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested two men from New York authorities accused of stealing nearly $16,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot located at 3701 Mount Moriah Road in Durham.

Officers responded to a reported larceny at the store around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say both men fled on foot as officers arrived but officers apprehended one of the men nearby. He was identified as 23-year-old Gaetan Dubosquet of Springfield Gardens, New York, police said.

Authorities say the second man, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Mitchell of Jamaica, New York ran inside a nearby SpringHill Suites hotel on McFarland Drive and broke into an unoccupied room.

Mitchell remained barricaded inside the room for several hours and was finally arrested around 5 a.m., police said.

Police recovered the stolen merchandise.

Dubosquet and Mitchell were both charged with attempted felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny and resisting a public official. Mitchell was also charged with possession of stolen goods and breaking and entering.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now