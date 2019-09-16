Two caregivers charged after allegedly spraying woman, 94, in face with hairspray

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two women have been charged with elder abuse after a video posted to social media allegedly shows them spraying hairspray into the face of a 94-year-old woman in their care.

A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Roberta I. Bowers, 28, of Canal Winchester, and Makiah Chane’I Halsell, 22, of Reynoldsburg, in connection with a June 3 incident.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Bowers and Halsell were employees at the Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester where they were responsible for the care of the victim.

According to the indictment, Bowers sprayed the victim with hairspray in the face, getting it into her eyes and mouth from about one foot away from her face while Halsell recorded the video and then posted it to Snapchat. Both women can be heard laughing throughout the video, which lasts for about 15 seconds.

Both women were suspended from and then subsequently fired from the eldercare facility.

Arraignment for both women will be Sept. 30.

“Elder abuse can often go unnoticed and unreported. However, these two women videotaped their physical and emotional abuse of this senior and posted the video on social media,” O’Brien said. “Fortunately the video was seen and reported to the proper authorities. Preying upon senior citizens in our county will not be tolerated.”

O’Brien’s office and Attorney General David Yost’s office worked together during the investigation and indictment.

