Two families reeling after lightening strikes house during Thursday morning storms

Powerful storms knocked down trees in Apex on Thursday and shut down Kelly Road for hours.

Authentic Tattoo Company in downtown Raleigh took a beating too, but that wasn’t the worst of it.

Scshuby Olusci lives on Springshire Court in Raleigh. She says it was storming when she went to bed, but she never expected what happened next.

“We heard a loud boom!” recalled Olusci. “So when the loud boom happened I guess it woke people up because we didn’t even know it was on fire.”

Next thing she knew she heard banging on her front door. Her next door neighbor’s home had been struck by lightning.

“He was like, ‘Get out! Get out! Fire, fire!’ I was like, ‘Fire?’ Nobody knew,” explained Olusci. “My mom was banging on my room door and I thought I was dreaming, so, I was like, ‘Leave me alone. I’m asleep.’ So she comes running, my dad is running and I realized there is actually a fire going on and it’s not a dream.”

Oluscsi says within minutes her next door neighbor’s home was fully engulfed.

“It had gotten so bad,” she said. “It looked like a gas explosion to the point where there was just smoke all in the air. The whole roof was caving in.”

A couple and their two kids were in the home when the fire started, but they managed to escape safely.

“Imagine moving in with two kids and even the husband has a disability with vision and it’s just unfortunate you think you’re gonna start a new life with your family, new neighborhood,” said Olusci. “Maybe they’ve been there 8 months and your house catches on fire.”

Olusci says she’s just grateful that the fire didn’t spread to her home and that family is okay.

She says the Red Cross came out to help and for now that family is staying in a hotel.

