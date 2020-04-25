2 Franklin County Health Department workers test positive for coronavirus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Franklin County Health Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The first employee last worked on April 9th and reported mild symptoms two days later.

A test was conducted on Monday but returned Wednesday as inconclusive. A second test conducted on Wednesday returned positive on Friday.

That employee did not return to work after April 9th.

The second employee was tested on Wednesday after reporting symptoms initially thought to be allergies. The results were reported positive on Friday.

Both employees were told to self-isolate at home.

Officials say neither of the employees are health care providers within the department.

After the first positive test result, all non-health department staff were instructed to leave the department.

A total of 48 Health Department employees were tested and 42 of those were sent home to self-isolate.

All appointments were cancelled and the facility was prepared for disinfecting.

The Health Department should receive results for all employees by Sunday afternoon or Monday morning.

All clinical services, care management services and WIC are cancelled for Monday, April 27th.

Patients will be able to speak to staff by phone if needed.

Patients whose appointments were cancelled will be contacted to reschedule.

Services are anticipated to resume on Tuesday, April 28th.