Two half-doses of Moderna shows positive results in kids, company says

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While FDA regulators plan to review Pfizer’s application for COVID-19 vaccines in children ages five to 12, Moderna announced Monday that it’s shot for kids also proved to be effective.

The company said they enrolled 4,753 children ages six to 12. They were given two 50 microgram doses of the vaccine which is half of what adults get. The company said the trial participants developed 1.5 higher antibody levels than young adults.

Moderna said the shots were “well tolerated” with mild to moderate side effects. The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, fever, and injection site pain.

The company did not release full study results. Moderna said in a press release that it planned to request emergency authorization “in the near term.”

Meanwhile, on Oct. 27, an advisory panel for the FDA will meet to vote on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. A CDC advisory panel would then be tasked with making a decision on their end.

Rather than setting up large vaccine clinics that were seen for adults, the White House said it planned to focus on putting doses where parents are already comfortable. If the FDA and CDC approve the vaccines for children, the focus would be on sending doses to pediatricians and family doctors’ offices.