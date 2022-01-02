Two Hampton Roads residents win $1 million, another wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s raffle

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WAVY) — Virginia Lottery’s annual New Year’s Millionaire Raffle brought in several winners in Hampton Roads.

For the $1 million winners, there were two winning tickets bought in Hampton Roads – one in Virginia Beach and another in Chesapeake. The winners were:

  • Ticket #054138 (bought at Safeway, 1624 Belle View Boulevard, Alexandria)
  • Ticket #204995 (bought at Sheetz, 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft)
  • Ticket #254117 (bought at Cedar Mart, 1229 Cedar Road, Chesapeake)
  • Ticket #479804 (bought at Harris Teeter, 2800 Arctic Avenue, Virginia Beach)

For the $100,000 price, there were 6 winners:

  • Ticket #016531 (bought at Martins Food Market, 400 Gateway Drive, Winchester)
  • Ticket #125933 (bought at Sunnyside Food Mart, 5527 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Mattaponi)
  • Ticket #190664 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3700 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton)
  • Ticket #190757 (bought at Wal-Mart Supercenter, 976 Commonwealth Boulevard, Martinsville)
  • Ticket #307147 (bought at Owen’s Market, 9741 Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike, Goode)
  • Ticket #446500 (bought at Publix, 3460 Pump Road, Henrico)

Another 500 tickets also won $500 each. Those numbers can be viewed HERE.

