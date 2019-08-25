Two in custody after pursuit and crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two car theft suspects are in custody following a five mile pursuit that ended in a crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities say deputies attempted traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 55 and Meridian Parkway just before 3 a.m.

The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for approximately 5 miles when the vehicle crashed into a pole at East Pettigrew Street and Grant Street.

Both suspects attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but were apprehended by deputies after a brief foot chase.

No one was injured.

Authorities say the vehicle was determined to be stolen.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old James D’Shawn Bass, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony flee to elude arrest. Bass also has multiple outstanding warrants.

The passenger was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Shepard and is facing charges for a previous outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

