Two killed, others wounded in Fayetteville homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say two people were killed and others were injured in a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Shads Ford Lane.

As officers arrived, multiple vehicles were leaving the scene.

Officers located two victims, one was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital where he died.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.