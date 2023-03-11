MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 40 westbound closed two out of four lanes on Saturday night and reopened shortly before midnight.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m., according to the NCDOT’s website. The crash is located near mile marker 285.

According to the NCDOT website, two out of four lanes are closed at exit 285, which is the Aviation Parkway exit.

The lanes cleared at 11:57 p.m., according to the NCDOT website.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.