Two members of The Central Park 5 to speak at Duke University

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, Raymond Santana Jr., Antron McCray, and Yusef Salaam of the “Central Park Five speak onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two members of “The Central Park Five”, the men who were wrongfully convicted in the brutal attack of a young woman jogging in New York City’s Central Park will speak at Duke University on Labor Day.

Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana will participate in an event called “A Conversation with Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana” at Duke’s Page Auditorium on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Professor Mark Anthony Neal will moderate the event.

In 1989, Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana were two of five boys — four black and one latino — who became known as “The Central Park Five”. The boys, who were teens, spent the latter part of their childhood going through the prison system as a result.

In 2002, a convicted murderer and serial rapist, linked to the case by DNA evidence, confessed. By the time the court vacated their sentences, withdrew all charges, and removed them from the sex offender registry, they had each served between six and 13 years in prison.

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: New York City Councilman Charles Barron (R), from Brooklyn’s district 42, leads a protest outside of Manhattan’s Criminal Court September 30, 2002 in New York City. The group was protesting what they feel has been the wrongful conviction of five Harlem men in the 1989 rape of a Central Park jogger. All of the men have served from seven to twelve years in prison. (Photo by Graham Morrison/Getty Images)

The five men sued the city for discrimination and emotional distress; the city settled in 2014 for $41 million. They also sued New York State, which settled in 2016 for $3.9 million total.

Documentaries were made depicting their story, namely Oscar nominee and Emmy Award winner Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed four-part miniseries “When They See Us”. The documentary dives deep into the lives of Salaam, Santana, Korey Wise, Antron McCray and Kevin Richardson before and after their convictions.

Tickets for the event are available at the Duke University Box Office. Limit two per person.

