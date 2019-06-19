Two men charged in Garner taxi driver’s death make first court appearance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The two men accused of killing a taxi driver over one hundred dollars made their first appearances in court Wednesday afternoon.

Several people from the African community came to show support for the victim Elhadji Seck.

Police say Seck, 36, was killed over $100.

“I was very shocked. It was just devastating,” said his neighbor Claire.

A week before his death, Seck offered to drive his neighbor Claire’s children if she needed.

“He was just such a good guy and a family guy, and now he leaves behind his wife and child,” she said.

Police say Seck, a taxi driver, was working in Garner when Ja’vonta Williams, 25, and Quinn Giles, 28, ordered a ride. They then tried to steal $100 from Seck, shot him and killed him, according to documents.

“For someone to take someone’s life for that little cash is so sad.”

On Wednesday both defendants made their first appearances in court on charges from attempted robbery to first-degree murder.”We are angry but we don’t want to take anger on anyone. We just want to make sure whatever’s been happening, I think we need some change,” said Seck’s friend Ibrahima Ndiaye.

Williams record shows he recently served time for robbing pizza delivery drivers at gunpoint in Durham in 2014.

CBS 17 found out he’s still on parole from that crime. The state said he was being supervised and had an electronic ankle monitor.

He was given no bond.

As for Quinn Giles, records show he just finished being on parole last month for theft charges.

He was given a million dollar bond.

“I’m pretty much almost speechless,” Ndiaye. “At the end of the day, we just have to take it is and grief as a family.”

Seck’s body is currently being shipped back to his home in Africa. He leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old son.

