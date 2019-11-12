North Carolina sisters plan to buy over 100 Thanksgiving meals for the needy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN Newsource) – Two Charlotte sisters are on a mission to feed more than 100 families this Thanksgiving.

That’s quite an impressive feat when you consider Alex and Carolina Fischer are only 6 and 9 years old.

The girls sold lemonade and bakes goods to raise money for turkey and all the trimmings.

They also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the Thanksgiving feasts.

This year, they made enough to buy 108 turkeys and the accompanying ingredients.

Neighbors helped them pack boxes of food, rent a truck, and deliver it all by Nov. 23.

They plan to continue the family tradition next year because they have a lot to be thankful for.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now