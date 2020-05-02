Crews rescue 2 from car in serious crash on Highway 70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police responded to a serious crash on Highway 70 near Holloway Street in Durham late Friday, just before midnight.

A vehicle with two people inside ran off the roadway over the guard rail and hit a pole.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to pull both victims out of the car. They have both been taken to the hospital, no word on their conditions.

Highway 70 was closed for at least an hour, with the exception of one lane, they were taking turns letting vehicles from both directions through.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

