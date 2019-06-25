2 Raleigh police K-9s retire from service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two of Raleigh Police’s best announced their retirement via Twitter after a combined 15 years of service.

Officer Lyman with K9 Kota. Courtesy: @raleighpolice

Officer Potter with K9 Copper. Courtesy: @raleighpolice

Veteran K-9 Kota served alongside Officer Lyman for a long 9 years. His last shift on the job was June 20.

K9 Copper served with Officer Potter since 2013. We will never forget his 6 years of successful criminal arrests and drug seizures!!

🐾 LAST SHIFT: Friday, June 21 🌙#RPDK9 @SuzieWolfPhoto pic.twitter.com/yZtzYp1Lo3 — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 24, 2019

