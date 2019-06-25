1  of  2
Breaking News
Sarin possibly detected at Facebook mailing facility Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

2 Raleigh police K-9s retire from service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two of Raleigh Police’s best announced their retirement via Twitter after a combined 15 years of service.

  • Officer Lyman with K9 Kota. Courtesy: @raleighpolice
  • Officer Potter with K9 Copper. Courtesy: @raleighpolice

Veteran K-9 Kota served alongside Officer Lyman for a long 9 years. His last shift on the job was June 20.

K-9 Copper has served with Officer Potter since 2013.

A tweet by Raleigh Police, thanks the four-legged officer, saying, “We will never forget his 6 years of successful criminal arrests and drug seizures!!”

His last shift at work was last June 21.

Latest Wake County headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss