2 Raleigh police K-9s retire from service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two of Raleigh Police’s best announced their retirement via Twitter after a combined 15 years of service.
Veteran K-9 Kota served alongside Officer Lyman for a long 9 years. His last shift on the job was June 20.
K-9 Copper has served with Officer Potter since 2013.
A tweet by Raleigh Police, thanks the four-legged officer, saying, “We will never forget his 6 years of successful criminal arrests and drug seizures!!”
His last shift at work was last June 21.
