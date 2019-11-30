2 women robbed at knife point in Durham on Black Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say two people were robbed at knife point on Black Friday while walking to their car just before 11 p.m.

The incident happened on North Roxboro Street near Burlington Coat Factory.

Police say two men with a knife robbed two women of their cell phones and purses.

The two men fled on foot in the direction of Rockaway Street.

Police have not released much information on the two men, only that they were wearing all black.

