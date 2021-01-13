UPDATE: Arrest warrants released for two Rocky Mount Police Officers who attended D.C. rally, stormed into Capitol

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: The arrest warrants have been released for the two officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department who attended last Wednesday’s rally in Washington, D.C. and were among those who stormed into the U.S. Capitol.

The arrest warrants show Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker are both facing charges including:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Both Robertson and Fracker are on administrative leave from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Court documents say that based on the information received, “there is probable cause to believe that Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker violated 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a) (1) and (2) which makes it a crime to (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.”

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) – Two Police Officers are now facing federal charges after taking part in the protests that ended up inside of the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

A statement released by the Rocky Mount Police Department reads:

“Two Rocky Mount Police Department Officers were charged by federal authorities with misdemeanors stemming from their presence at an event in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. The Town’s review of this matter is ongoing and the officers remain on administrative leave.” Rocky Mount Police Department

One of the two officers released a statement on Monday to WFXR News, saying “

“I’m not allowed to make video or audio statements. My only statement is I was in a place that I was let into by Capitol Police, who gave me a bottle of water and told us to stay within the roped areas. The photos circulating were never meant for a public post. They were sent to various coworkers who were concerned about us because of the news. I support the Constitution of the United States for all Americans. Voter fraud is not a white, black, or Hispanic issue…it’s an American issue. I am shocked that people are trying to equate protesting voter fraud with racism. I’ve been a police officer for 27 years with zero complaints of racism. I am a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan where I was wounded severely. I fought and bled for the rights of all Americans. This is a photo I took from where I was at the Capitol. No riots, violence, tear gas, or theft. I understand that most of the violence occurred on the street side. I was nowhere near there. It also should show there were better than a million people there. Pennsylvania Ave is packed with people from the Capitol to the Washington monument.” OFFICER THOMAS ROBERTSON, ROCKY MOUNT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The charges stem from posts on social media that showed Robertson and a fellow officer inside of the Capitol building in Washington.

